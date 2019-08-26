IIM-Jammu to launch online executive program

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu will be launching multi-disciplinary online executive certification programs for on mid-career professionals who are aspiring to up-skill themselves for career progression. The institute has signed an MoU with ed-tech company Talentedge

“Online learning is gaining a lot of traction from all stakeholders and its growth in India. The Government of India has implemented various policies/initiatives to promote digital learning in the country. I believe online learning is a great value proposition for all Govt. and Private Institutions as a way to scale up and expand reach while learners get access to high-quality education. This is our first step in this direction and we are very excited to embark on this journey with Talentedge. The company has an integrated business model which would enable us to seamlessly impart Executive Education online,” said Prof BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu.

Talentedge is already associated with IIMs – Kozhikode, Lucknow, Raipur, and Rohtak for online courses. “In today’s dynamic and global business environment coupled with rapid technological developments, it has become imperative for professionals across levels to upgrade their skills from time to time to stay relevant and ahead of the curve. Online learning offers convenience and flexibility and is a preferred way for working professionals to up-skill without leaving their jobs. There has been significant growth in the number of learners who are holding middle-level management positions. It’s a great opportunity, we look forward to launching industry-relevant multi-disciplinary courses with IIM Jammu,” said Aditya Malik from Talentedge.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu, an Institute of National Importance was established by the Government of India in 2016.

The candidates can check details on the official website http://www.iimj.ac.in. IIM Jammu offers Masters in Business Administration (MBA), Doctoral Programs (PhD) in Management, and various Executive Programs for working professionals.