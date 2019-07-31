IIM Jammu to get new website and logo; off-campus centre in Kashmir soon

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will unveil the new logo and website of Indian Institute of Management, Jammu (IIM-J), on Wednesday, officials said. The IIM will soon have an off-campus centre in summer capital Srinagar, they said.

“The new logo and the official website will be inaugurated by Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Minister of Human Resource Development, tomorrow at the conference room”, an official of IIM Jammu said on Tuesday.

Chairman of Board of Governors, IIM Jammu, Milind Pralhad Kamble, Director of IIM Jammu professor B S Sahay among other officials and dignitaries will be present during the function, he said. IIM Jammu is an institute of national importance.

It was established by the Ministry of Human Resource Development on October, 13, 2016, becoming the twentieth IIM in the country. The new logo is designed by National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, he said, adding that the new website is more vivid, vibrant, and interactive.

The new website will be instrumental in furnishing details about the institute, administrative activities, programs conducted at IIM Jammu, faculties, achievements of the faculty, and the activities of student committees. Further, the website his have information on the various clubs at the institute and their scheduled events.

He said, “IIM Jammu is also setting up an off-campus centre at Srinagar soon.”