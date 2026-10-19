IIM Jammu partners with US university to advance healthcare AI, innovation

In a significant step towards strengthening international academic collaboration and fostering innovation in healthcare, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), US, an official said on Saturday.

The MoU was signed during the ongoing Global CEO Conclave at the IIM-Jammu campus, which brought together eminent healthcare leaders, hospital administrators, medical professionals, industry experts and management practitioners to deliberate on emerging priorities in healthcare leadership and hospital management, a spokesperson for the institute said.

He said the two-day conclave, organised in collaboration with the Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organisations (CAHO), commenced on Friday and aimed to foster meaningful dialogue on the strategic, technological, financial and human dimensions of healthcare.