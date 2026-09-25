IIM Jammu to open satellite campus in Leh with 60-seat BBA programme this October

IIM Jammu becomes one of five IIMs to secure both BGA and EFMD accreditations (Image via FB/IIM Jammu)

The Ladakh administration and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for establishing the institute’s satellite campus at Leh to expand access to quality management education for students in the Union Territory.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, officials said.

The satellite campus will offer a four-year BBA (Honours) programme with an initial intake of 60 students. The programme is scheduled to commence in October, officials said.

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The infrastructure for the campus has been established within two months of the initiative being taken up by the Ladakh Administration and IIM Jammu.