Thursday, June 24, 2021
IIM-Jammu launches summer school programme for classes 10, 11 and 12 students

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
June 24, 2021 1:50:09 pm
The summer school program is designed for the students of class 10, 11 and 12.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu announced the launch of its online summer school programme for the students of classes 10, 11, and 12. The duration of the programme will be of one week, starting from July 3 till July 10.

The aim of the project is to engage young students positively during this pandemic situation. Director of IIM Jammu, Prof B S Sahay envisions the programme as a way to enhance student’s knowledge bout various fields and will allow them to explore various career options available to them.

IIM Jammu is not charging any fees for the registration and the initiative has received about 500 applications on the first day. The programme has a fun-based approach with the objective to make learning fun, exciting, and enriching for the students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

IIM-Ahmedabad launches new centre for leadership and organisational development

The programme focuses on three main modules. The first module aims for students to discover new opportunities where students will learn about the global business environment and entrepreneurship. The second module aims at learning and acquiring new skills like public speaking, problem-solving, critical thinking, and others.

Finally, the third module will focus upon the self-development of the students through a session that will emphasize the importance of being happy, time management, and the value of adopting a hobby. Overall, the programme is constructed in such a way that it will help students in their holistic development.

