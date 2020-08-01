IIM-Indore to offer course on ‘people’s analytics and digital HR’

Course to begin from August 23 (Representational image/ ThinkStock) Course to begin from August 23 (Representational image/ ThinkStock)

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Indore will soon offer “people analytics and digital HR” course. The course, claims the institute, is aimed to equip HR professionals to a data-driven environment, where they need to make informed and data-backed decisions. The course will be offered online via Jigsaw Academy, a Manipal Global Investee Company.

It will be a certificate-level course. This short-term course of over 40 hours of live virtual classroom sessions will be provided by the faculty members from IIM-Indore. These lectures will be divided in a span of three months. To be eligible for the course, learners should have at least a graduate-level degree with at least two years of relevant work experience.

The course will start on August 23 and completing the entire programme, candidates will get a certificate from IIM-Indore. It is expected to teach learners the ability to decipher data-based insights as well as the understanding of analytics and its implementation. Interested can apply at jigsawacademy.com. Based on the application and work experience, candidates will receive a selection or rejection letter.

Read| Emerging courses to pursue: Virology | Actuarial science | Pharma Marketing | FinTech | Coronavirus | Robotics | Healthcare Engineering | Cyber Security | Data Science | Petroleum and Energy | Design Strategy | Business analytics | Digital auditing | Digital marketing | Luxury management

“With changing work patterns and culture amidst the pandemic, the industry requirements are also changing. This is the time when digital human resource management has an important role to play, the course will help the participants become ready for the coming times. This would also help them in gaining effective understanding through self-assessment quiz and assignments,” the IIM-Indore director Himanshu Rai was quoted as saying in an official statement.

Read| Online courses to upskill during quarantine: Unique short courses to pursue online | Courses to enhance professional communication | Online courses that offer foreign degree | Online courses by Harvard University | online courses with IIM certification | Women directors’ to forensic audit: List of short online courses by ICSI | Job-oriented Swayam Courses | Hours long courses | English grammar | Artificial intelligence

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd