Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

IIM Indore launches programme on Public and Corporate Leadership

The certification programme is eight months long. The applicants must be entrepreneurs or working professionals with at least three years of experience.

IIM Indore, IIM indore certificate programme, IIM Indore Public and Corporate Leadership programme, IIM Indore Jaro Education, VUCA worldThe programme aims to upskill professionals (Pexels.com/ Representative Image)

The Indian Institute of Management, Indore today collaborated with edtech firm Jaro Education to launch a certification programme on Public and Corporate Leadership in the VUCA world. The lectures will be delivered by the IIM Indore faculty. The certification programme will consist of a mix of lectures, case discussions, project work, term papers, assignments and more.

With this programme, the experts aim to upskill professionals and public leaders to lead in the VUCA world, that is, vulnerability, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity. The programme will highlight various aspects of public administration from a diverse range of social science disciplines, such as psychology, political sociology, public policy, and international relations.

Eligibility

Applicants should be working professionals or entrepreneurs and should possess three years of work experience. They must have a diploma (10+2+3), graduation degree, post graduation in any discipline with minimum aggregate marks of 50 per cent.

The course aims to help managers understand the concept of political risks and areas, their evolution in past and future, and provide competent tools and frameworks for political risk management. At the end of the programme, managers will be equipped to assess political risks in various contexts, anticipate blind spots and take adequate measures to recover from the crisis.

The Corporate and Public Leadership Programme in VUCA World offers a three-days immersive campus experience for its learners. At the same time, over 75+ hours of learning will be imparted through the Jaro Education learning experience platform via direct-to-device (D2D) mode.

The certification programme will be eight months long and interested candidates can register at the official website — landingpages.jaroeducation.com.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 03:04:14 pm
