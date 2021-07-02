scorecardresearch
Friday, July 02, 2021
IIM-Indore launches free leadership programme for 100 doctors

The details of the programme will be made available on the official website of the institute on July 3. The online leadership development programme for frontline doctors will begin on July 31, 2021.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 2, 2021 12:31:52 pm
iim indore, national doctors day, leadership developmentWith a free programme for the 100 frontline doctors, the national contribution by IIM Indore comes to Rs 1.5 crore. File.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday announced that it will conduct a leadership development programme for 100 selected doctors for free. The details of the programme will be made available on the official website of the institute on July 3. The online leadership development programme for frontline doctors will begin on July 31, 2021.

“IIM Indore wishes to express its gratitude to doctors and hence, as a part of its institutional social responsibility (ISR) initiative, the institute has planned to impart a leadership development programme ‘Kritagya’ for 100 selected doctors for a duration of 70 hours,” institute director Professor Himanshu Rai said on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day.

The programme will be completely free for doctors and the cost will be covered by the institute, he said, adding that the regular cost for such a programme is Rs 1.5 lakh per participant. With a free programme for the 100 frontline doctors, the national contribution by IIM-Indore comes to Rs 1.5 crore.

This short certificate programme will have contemporary topics of interest for doctors, such as leadership, negotiations, conflict management, effective communication skills, understanding new-age technology, service operations and financial management.

