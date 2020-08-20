IIM-Indore launches online course in product management

IIM-Indore launches six-month postgraduate certificate program in product management

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore launched an online course in product management in partnership with Jigsaw Academy. The six-month postgraduate certificate programme will cover all the key stages of a product’s life cycle — ideate, innovate, implement, industrialise, and improve.

The curriculum of this programme includes projects, case studies, industry sessions, and batch immersion with campus visits to IIM-Indore. The course will begin on October 31. It will be held in a live online instructor-led format. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 2.8 lakh for the course. On completion of the course, students will get a joint certificate by both IIM-Indore and Jigsaw Academy.

According to the institute, this course will enable learners to build their idea into a product, devise its road map, and take it through various stages of the product development life cycle. “The programme can be accessed from anywhere in India or the world, and is ideal for those looking to build their careers in the domain of product management,” IIM-Indore Director Himanshu Rai said.

CEO Co-Founder Gaurav Vohra said, “This programme will help learners get in-depth understanding of the complete product life cycle through instructor-led concept development and mentoring by industry experts. It’s the only programme in India that conforms to the 5i framework, and with BYOP (Bring Your Own Product), aspirants will learn how to develop their ideas into a product and build their entrepreneurial journey.”

Candidates need to possess a minimum 50 per cent marks in graduation or post-graduation with a minimum of two years of professional experience to be eligible to apply for this course. Earlier, IIM-Lucknow has also launched an online certificate programme in product management.

