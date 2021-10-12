IIM Indore launches online executive programme in strategic sales management

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore has launched an executive programme in strategic sales management. The new programme is designed in collaboration with Jigsaw to help sales professionals and aspirants across different experience levels incorporate digital skills for a profound sales team-building and strategic approach towards driving sales.

The executive programme in strategic sales management is designed to enable learners to become high-performing sales strategists in the digital world. Anyone with graduation along with a minimum of 2 years of relevant work experience is eligible for the executive programme.

Since the Executive Program in Strategic Sales Management as a course will follow case study-based learning interventions, with frequent discussions with seasoned industry experts, it will purely follow the online live session format. For detailed information about the programme, applicants can visit jigsawacademy.com/iimi-executive-program-in-strategic-sales-management/.

Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM, Indore, said, “Our sales programme’s parameters are specified around conditioning existing sales professionals along with aspiring sales personnel into a dynamic, revenue-driving, digitally literate salesforce. The four-month online live training with industry veterans covers end-to-end foundational concepts in sales to strategic sales for scale along with emerging sales frameworks. The learning is hands-on with an emphasis on mastering the skills rather than just learning them.”

CEO and co-founder of Jigsaw, Gaurav Vohra, said, “There is no industry barrier and anyone aspiring to become a successful sales professional can enrol in this four-month online programme.”