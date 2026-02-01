IIM Indore IPM Admissions 2026: Registrations begin on Feb 2 at iimidr.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has released the admission procedure for the 2026-31 batch of its five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM). This dual-degree programme will allow students to earn both a Bachelor of Arts (Foundations of Management) and an MBA upon successful completion. The application for the programme will start on February 2 and will conclude on March 14, 2026. The exam is on May 4 in the afternoon shift.
To be eligible for the 150 sanctioned seats, domestic applicants must meet strict age and educational criteria:
–Candidates must be born on or after August 01, 2006, with a five-year relaxation provided for SC/ST/PwD categories (born on or after August 01, 2001).
–Applicants must have passed Standard 10th and Standard 12th or equivalent. Students appearing for their final exams in 2026 are also eligible to apply provisionally.
–The non-refundable fee is Rs. 4,130 for general applicants and Rs. 2,065 for SC/ST/PwD candidates.
The selection journey is divided into multiple stages designed to filter for high-aptitude candidates:
The Aptitude Test Score (ATS)
Candidates are first evaluated based on their performance in the aptitude test. This score is not a simple sum of marks but a normalised calculation across three sections:
–Quantitative Ability
–Quantitative Ability
–Verbal Ability
The Aptitude Test Score (ATS) is calculated using the following weightage:
Quantitative Ability (MCQ): 25 per cent
Quantitative Ability (SA): 25 per cent
Verbal Ability (MCQ): 50 per cent
Personal Interview (PI) and Final Selection
Only candidates who achieve a positive raw score and meet the category-wise minimum cut-offs in all three sections move to stage 4, which is a personal interview; however, IIM Indore will require a consistent and minimum performance across various PI parameters. The final merit list is generated based on a composite score (CS), which combines the ATS and the PI performance
IIM Indore adheres to Government of India reservation norms, allocating seats as follows: 27 per cent for NC-OBC, 15 per cent for SC, 7.5 per cent for ST, up to 10 per cent for EWS, and 5 per cent for PwD. Applicants under these categories must provide valid documentation at the time of registration.
For any further inquiries, candidates can reach the admissions office at ipmadmissions@iimidr.ac.in or call 0731-2439685/87.
In the three years since the artificial intelligence boom began, the one thing that has been safe to assume is that almost every big AI project starts with chips from Nvidia. But last year, two of the tech industry’s most powerful companies — which also happen to be two of Nvidia’s biggest customers — made small but meaningful dents in Nvidia’s seemingly insurmountable business.