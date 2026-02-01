IIM Indore IPM Admissions 2026: Registrations begin on Feb 2 at iimidr.ac.in

The application for the programme will start on February 2 and will conclude on March 14, 2026. The exam is on May 4 in the afternoon shift. 

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 1, 2026 10:10 AM IST
The selection journey is divided into multiple stages designed to filter for high-aptitude candidates
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has released the admission procedure for the 2026-31 batch of its five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM). This dual-degree programme will allow students to earn both a Bachelor of Arts (Foundations of Management) and an MBA upon successful completion. The application for the programme will start on February 2 and will conclude on March 14, 2026. The exam is on May 4 in the afternoon shift.

Eligibility

To be eligible for the 150 sanctioned seats, domestic applicants must meet strict age and educational criteria:

–Candidates must be born on or after August 01, 2006, with a five-year relaxation provided for SC/ST/PwD categories (born on or after August 01, 2001).

–Applicants must have passed Standard 10th and Standard 12th or equivalent. Students appearing for their final exams in 2026 are also eligible to apply provisionally.

–The non-refundable fee is Rs. 4,130 for general applicants and Rs. 2,065 for SC/ST/PwD candidates.

Selection Process

The selection journey is divided into multiple stages designed to filter for high-aptitude candidates:

The Aptitude Test Score (ATS)

Candidates are first evaluated based on their performance in the aptitude test. This score is not a simple sum of marks but a normalised calculation across three sections:

–Quantitative Ability

–Verbal Ability

The Aptitude Test Score (ATS) is calculated using the following weightage:

Quantitative Ability (MCQ): 25 per cent

Quantitative Ability (SA): 25 per cent

Verbal Ability (MCQ): 50 per cent

Personal Interview (PI) and Final Selection

Only candidates who achieve a positive raw score and meet the category-wise minimum cut-offs in all three sections move to stage 4, which is a personal interview; however, IIM Indore will require a consistent and minimum performance across various PI parameters. The final merit list is generated based on a composite score (CS), which combines the ATS and the PI performance

Reservation Policy

IIM Indore adheres to Government of India reservation norms, allocating seats as follows: 27 per cent for NC-OBC, 15 per cent for SC, 7.5 per cent for ST, up to 10 per cent for EWS, and 5 per cent for PwD. Applicants under these categories must provide valid documentation at the time of registration.

For any further inquiries, candidates can reach the admissions office at ipmadmissions@iimidr.ac.in or call 0731-2439685/87.

 

