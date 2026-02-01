IIM Indore IPM Admissions 2026: Registrations begin on Feb 2 at iimidr.ac.in

The selection journey is divided into multiple stages designed to filter for high-aptitude candidates (File Photo)

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has released the admission procedure for the 2026-31 batch of its five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM). This dual-degree programme will allow students to earn both a Bachelor of Arts (Foundations of Management) and an MBA upon successful completion. The application for the programme will start on February 2 and will conclude on March 14, 2026. The exam is on May 4 in the afternoon shift.

Eligibility

To be eligible for the 150 sanctioned seats, domestic applicants must meet strict age and educational criteria:

–Candidates must be born on or after August 01, 2006, with a five-year relaxation provided for SC/ST/PwD categories (born on or after August 01, 2001).