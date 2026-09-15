IIM Indore extends last date for CAT 2026 application; check revised schedule

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have extended the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 registration deadline to September 22, 2026, according to the release. Candidates who have not applied for the exam yet can now complete the CAT 2026 application process up to 5 pm on September 22.
The CAT 2026 registration was started by IIM Indore on August 3 at 10 am, with the last date announced earlier as September 15. The deadline has now been extended to provide a last chance for candidates to complete the application.
This year, the CAT 2026 will be conducted by IIM Indore on Sunday, November 29, in three sessions. The exam will be carried out in around 170 cities. The authority has announced that candidates can select five preferred test cities while registering and that it will make efforts to allot a centre among the preferred choices.
However, in case of high demand in any region, the authorities may allot a test centre close to one of the preferred cities. Candidates will not be allowed to change once a test centre is allotted.
Candidates can apply for the exam online through its official website, iimcat.ac.in.
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CAT 2026 application edit window
After the registration window closes, the examination authority will provide a short edit window for candidates. Applicants will be able to modify only the following details.
— Photograph
— Signature
— Test city preferences
The edit facility will be available only to candidates who have registered and paid the applicable registration fee within the prescribed deadline.
Check CAT 2026 important dates
Candidates can refer to the following table to know upcoming CAT 2026 events.
|Registration deadline
|September 22, 2026 (up to 5 pm)
|Admit card download begins
|November 4, 2026
|CAT 2026 exam
|November 29, 2026
Candidates applying for the exam need to keep a close check on the official CAT website mentioned above for further updates.