IIM Indore extends last date for CAT 2026 application; check revised schedule

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have extended the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 registration deadline to September 22, 2026, according to the release. Candidates who have not applied for the exam yet can now complete the CAT 2026 application process up to 5 pm on September 22.

The CAT 2026 registration was started by IIM Indore on August 3 at 10 am, with the last date announced earlier as September 15. The deadline has now been extended to provide a last chance for candidates to complete the application.

This year, the CAT 2026 will be conducted by IIM Indore on Sunday, November 29, in three sessions. The exam will be carried out in around 170 cities. The authority has announced that candidates can select five preferred test cities while registering and that it will make efforts to allot a centre among the preferred choices.