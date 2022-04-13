IIM-Indore begins admission process for 5-year integrated management programme

The Indian Institute of Management, Indore (IIM-Indore) has begun the application process for the five-year integrated programme in management. The last date to apply is May 21. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at – iimidr.ac.in

The candidates will be selected on the basis of overall performance in the Aptitude Test (AT) and Personal Interview (PI). The aptitude test will be conducted on July 2.

How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website – iimidr.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the IPM tab

Step 3: Click on admission registration link

Step 4: Fill in the credentials

Step 5: Make payment and submit the application form

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates satisfying the following criteria are eligible to apply for the Five-Year Integrated Programme in Management of IIM Indore.

Age: To apply, a candidate should have been born on or after August 1, 2002.

Academic qualification: A candidate should have passed class 12 or equivalent examination in 2020, 2021 or appearing in 2022. Candidates who are likely to complete standard XII/ HSC or equivalent by the end of July 31, 2022 can also apply, subject to meeting the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the admission brochure.