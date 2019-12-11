IIM Indore becomes second B-school to get triple accreditation

IIM Indore campus IIM Indore campus

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore has been awarded the EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) accreditation by EFMD, the globally recognised international organisation for management development. The institute got EQUIS accreditation on December 10. IIM Indore is now the second B-school in the nation to receive triple accreditations, after IIM Calcutta.

The institute claims to receive all the three prominent accreditations — Association of MBAs (AMBA, UK); The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB, USA); and EQUIS, European Union. This combination of accreditations is held by less than one per cent of business schools in the world. As of March 2019, the ‘Triple Crown’ was received by only 90 business schools globally, claims the institute.

Himanshu Rai, director IIM Indore, said, “Business schools around the world are looking at IIM Indore for the socially conscious courses and programs that we offer. We were awarded the prestigious Rural Engagement Programme and the Himalayan Outbound Programme, and students across countries want to join us in our endeavours. The EQUIS accreditation and the triple crown will make us a favoured destination for schools across the globe.”

Currently, there are just 40 schools in Asia that have received the EQUIS accreditation.

The first accreditation was received from the Association of MBAs, a UK-based accreditation agency, for four of its full-time programmes. Followed by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB) in January 2019. The third accreditation received from EQUIS in December 2019.

