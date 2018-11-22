IIM-Indore appoints Himanshu Rai as new director

The Indian Institute of Management-Indore today appointed Himanshu Rai as the new director. Prof Rai will on December 31, 2018 take over from Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan, current Director of the institute.

Himanshu Rai appointed as IIM-Indore's new director @IndianExpress https://t.co/89f9Txhsfa — Ritika Chopra (@KhurafatiChopra) November 22, 2018

According to Rai’s official website, he has been a professor of human resource management at IIM-Lucknow since February 2017. He is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad (IIMA) and has been teaching PG and doctoral students at IIM Lucknow (IIM-L) since 2006. He has done his Phd from IIM-Ahmedabad and was the dean of the India campus of SDA Bocconi School of Management in Milan from September 2014 to August 2016. He has also authored three books.

Advertising

As the convenor of the Common Admission Test or CAT in 2010, he successfully led the exam’s shift from offline to online mode. He is expected to join IIM-Indore as its director in December after Krishnan’s term ends.

The Indian Express had earlier reported the Board of Governors (BoG), headed by Deepak M Satwalekar, met recently to deliberate over four names shortlisted by the search-cum-selection committee for the director’s post and selected Himanshu Rai of IIM-Lucknow for the top job.

Read | In a first, IIM-Indore selects director with less than 10 years’ experience as professor

IIM directors, in the past, have always been professors with at least 10 years of experience. In fact, the draft Rules under the IIM Act, currently being prepared by the Union HRD Ministry, reiterate 10-year professorship as a criterion for appointment as director.