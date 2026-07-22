IIM-Guwahati commences MBA programme with 52 students in inaugural batch

Classes of the first MBA batch of IIM-Guwahati began at its transit campus in Kamrup district on Tuesday. The inaugural MBA batch comprises 52 students from 18 states. The institute commenced academic activities from its transit campus at Tech City, Bongora, under the mentorship of IIM Ahmedabad.
It will shift to its permanent campus, coming up over 574 bighas at Morabhita and Dighalkuchi villages in Kamrup district, which is expected to be completed within three years.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was present when the classes began, said the launch of the MBA programme makes IIM-Guwahati a proud member of the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management network and opens new opportunities for the youth of the region.
Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the CM said the number of IIMs in the country has increased from 13 in 2014 to 22, making quality management education more accessible.
He said the state government developed the transit campus to ensure academic activities could begin without waiting for the permanent campus to be completed.
PM Modi had inaugurated IIM-Guwahati’s academic journey on February 14 this year with the launch of its Executive Education programmes. Sarma said the institute launched its flagship MBA programme within five months.
He said the establishment of IIM-Guwahati as the 22nd IIM in the country and the second in the Northeast reflects the Centre’s commitment to expanding institutions of national importance in the region.
He urged all stakeholders to build a competitive academic ecosystem so that, in the coming years, at least 50 per cent of seats in premier national institutions located in Assam are secured by students from the state.
Earlier in the day, Sarma inaugurated the Digital Design and 3D Printing Centre of Excellence at Tech City, Bongora.
Established under the PM-DeVINE scheme at Rs 53.84 crore, the facility has been implemented by AMTRON in partnership with the North Eastern Council and will function as a regional common resource centre with one hub in Guwahati and 10 spokes across the Northeast.
He also laid the foundation stone for the integrated office building of the Co-District Commissioner at Palashbari.