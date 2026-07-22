IIM-Guwahati commences MBA programme with 52 students in inaugural batch

Classes of the first MBA batch of IIM-Guwahati began at its transit campus in Kamrup district on Tuesday. The inaugural MBA batch comprises 52 students from 18 states. The institute commenced academic activities from its transit campus at Tech City, Bongora, under the mentorship of IIM Ahmedabad.

It will shift to its permanent campus, coming up over 574 bighas at Morabhita and Dighalkuchi villages in Kamrup district, which is expected to be completed within three years.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was present when the classes began, said the launch of the MBA programme makes IIM-Guwahati a proud member of the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management network and opens new opportunities for the youth of the region.