IIM CAT results 2019 today: Where, when and how to check score card

CAT results 2019: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Kozhikode) will release the results of the Common Admission Test (CAT 2019) today – January 4, by 5 pm. Over 2.09 lakh candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

Candidates can also check their individual scores at the official website- iimcat.ac.in. IIMs will declare a cut-off to shortlist candidates for interview rounds. Several IIMs also conduct aptitude tests to enrol students.

LIVE UPDATES: CAT result 2019

The CAT 2019 score will be valid till December 31, 2019. Based on this score, candidates can seek admission to B-schools including IIM, Delhi University (DU) as well as Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) among others.

IIM CAT results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link and check scores

Step 3: Scores of the candidates will appear on screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

This year, over 2.44 lakh candidates registered for the CAT that was conducted on November 24, 2019. The overall applications have witnessed a rise of nearly 3,000 from last year as a total of 2,44,169 candidates applied this year against 2.41 lakh last year. The registration of women candidates in the CAT 2019 has gone up to a six-year high with as many as 85,810 female candidates applying for the test.

Last year, top rank with 100 percentile marks was shared by 11 male candidates, the female topper of CAT 2018 was ranked at all-India Rank 3 with 99.99 percentile score. After CAT result, various IIMs will release the shortlist for subsequent process considering CAT score and other criteria. More than 100 other non-IIM institutions also use CAT score for admission to their management programmes.

