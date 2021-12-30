IIM CAT 2021 Result: Check expected result date as per past five years’ trend

IIM Ahmedabad is expected to announce the CAT result 2021 soon. For the past 3 years, IIMs have declared results on the first Saturday of January. Going by this, CAT 2021 result should be out on January 1, 2022. However, IIM-A has not notified any specific date yet. Hence, there is a possibility that it might be delayed a bit. Despite all, IIM will announce the result in the 1st week of January 2022.

Last year, the CAT exam was conducted on November 29, 2020. The CAT 2020 answer key was released on December 8, 2020. The CAT 2020 result has been declared on 02 January 2021. There was a difference of 8 days between the exam date and the answer key. After 34 days of the exam date, the CAT 2020 result was declared. If the difference between the release date of the result and the exam date for 2021 is the same as 2020 then the expected release date of CAT 2021 is January 1, 2022.

CAT 2019 was held on 24 November 2019. The CAT 2019 Answer key was released on November 29, 2019. The CAT 2019 result was declared on January 4, 2020. After 41 days from the CAT exam date, the CAT 2019 result was declared. The CAT 2019 was also declared on the first Saturday of January.

CAT 2018 was held on November 25, 2018. The CAT 2018 answer key was released on 7 December 2018. The CAT 2018 result was released on January 5, 2019, i.e. 41 days after the exam date. The CAT result was declared on the first Saturday of January.

The CAT 2017 exam was held on November 26, 2017. CAT 2017 result was declared on 08 January 2018. There was a difference of 43 days between the CAT 2017 exam and the release of the result. If we go by this trend we can expect the release of the CAT 2021 result on January 11, 2022.

The CAT 2016 was conducted on December 4, 2016, and the result was declared on 09 January 2017. The CAT 2016 result was declared 36 days after the CAT 2016 exam was conducted. If the difference in days between the exam date and result release date is the same for CAT 2021 then we can expect the CAT result on January 3, 2022.

The CAT 2021 result is calculated with the help of the final answer key of the CAT exam. 3 Marks are given for each correct answer and there is also a deduction of 1 mark in the MCQ type of questions and there is no negative marking for the TITA type of questions. Then the CAT raw scores are converted into scaled scores. Then these scaled scores are converted into percentiles in which the total number of candidates are calculated and assigned a rank and on the basis of it the percentile is calculated.

The CAT 2021 result will be released on the official website. Then click on CAT 2021 scorecard download. A candidate’s Login will open in which you need to enter your login credentials i.e. CAT 2021 user id and password. And click on the login button. Then click on “click here to download CAT 2021 Scorecard” in the scorecard tab. You can view it and also can download it in the form of a PDF and also take a printout of it.