IIM CAT Admit Card 2020 LIVE Updates: Hall ticket to release soon, check direct link

CAT Admit Card 2020 Live Updates: The admit card for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) will be released today. The candidates who will appear in the exam can download the hall ticket through the website- iimcat.ac.in. As per the official notice, the admit card will be available to download from 5 pm.
A total of 2.27 lakh (2,27,835) candidates registered to appear in the CAT exam this year. The exam will be held on November 29 in test centres spread across around 156 test cities.
CAT admit card will be available on the website- iimcat.ac.in. To download, the applicant needs to click on the ‘download admit card’ link. Enter the user id and password. Hall ticket will appear on the screen. Download, and take a printout for further reference.
This year, there was a change in the exam pattern considering the COVID-19 scenario. The duration of CAT exam has been reduced from three to two hours. As per the sectional time duration of CAT, it has been reduced to 40 minutes.
In CAT 2019 result, at least 10 candidates scored an overall 100 percentile. All the candidates were male and are from an engineering or technology background. Of these candidates, 6 candidates are from the IITs, 2 candidates are from the NITs, and 1 candidate is from Jadavpur University...read more
A total of 2,27,835 candidates applied for CAT 2020. This is a drop from 2.44 lakh last year. In fact, the number of applications has dropped to a four-year low. In 2018, 2.41 lakh had applied while in 2017, the number of registered candidates was at 2.31 lakh...read more
The time of the exam has been revised this year. The revised duration of the test will be 120 minutes. There will be three sections - verbal ability, reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability. Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.
