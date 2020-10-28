IIM CAT Admit Card 2020 LIVE Updates: Hall ticket to release soon, check direct link

IIM CAT Admit Card 2020 Live: CAT will be held on November 29. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

CAT Admit Card 2020 Live Updates: The admit card for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) will be released today. The candidates who will appear in the exam can download the hall ticket through the website- iimcat.ac.in. As per the official notice, the admit card will be available to download from 5 pm.

A total of 2.27 lakh (2,27,835) candidates registered to appear in the CAT exam this year. The exam will be held on November 29 in test centres spread across around 156 test cities.

CAT admit card will be available on the website- iimcat.ac.in. To download, the applicant needs to click on the ‘download admit card’ link. Enter the user id and password. Hall ticket will appear on the screen. Download, and take a printout for further reference.

This year, there was a change in the exam pattern considering the COVID-19 scenario. The duration of CAT exam has been reduced from three to two hours. As per the sectional time duration of CAT, it has been reduced to 40 minutes.