IIM CAT admit card 2019 release date and time

IIM CAT admit card 2019: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will release the admit card or e-call letter for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 on October 23 (Wednesday) at its official website, iimcat.ac.in. The CAT admit card will have details of the venue, exam centre and time/ session of the exam. It is mandatory for all candidates to carry their admit cards in the exam hall.

Advertising

Time scheduled for the release of the admit card ID is 5 pm. Since a total of 2,44,169 candidates had registered to appear for the exam, heavy traffic is expected on the website. CAT 2019 scheduled to be conducted on November 24 in two shifts across 374 centres in 156 cities.

In video| CAT 2018 toppers and their preparation strategy

A total of 2,09,405 candidates had appeared for the exam in 2018 and 1,99,632 in 2017. As from this year onwards, the IIMs will be granting degrees instead of diplomas, the number of applications was expected to change by a major number. However, a minor rise of nearly 3,000 application from last year have been observed.

Read| CAT 2019: Avoid these common mistakes before applying

IIM CAT 2019: Exam pattern

The examination will be of 180 minutes and candidates will be allotted sixty minutes for answering questions in each section and they will be restricted to switch from one section to another. The questions will be in three sections,

A. Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension,

B. Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning,

C. Quantitative Ability.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at various IIMs across the country. Several other colleges including JNU also accept CAT score for admission to B-school programmes. The CAT 2019 score will be valid till December 31, 2020.