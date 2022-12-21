CAT 2022 Result LIVE Updates: IIM Bangalore declares results in record time

IIM CAT Results 2022 LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore today announced the results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022. The results were declared in record time. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their result at the official CAT 2022 website — iimcat.ac.in.
IIM Bangalore had this week announced that two questions from two different shifts will not be considered for evaluation of this year’s entrance exam.
This year, the CAT 2022 exam was conducted on November 27 in a computer-based mode. The CAT 2022 exam was conducted in three slots — slot 1 of the exam was conducted from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, second slot was from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and slot 3 was held from 4:30 pm till 6:30 pm. Experts rated slot 3 (evening session) as slightly more difficult than slot 1 and 2. The Quantitative Ability section was rated as comparatively more difficult than last year and 2020, whereas VARC was rated easy to moderate. Also, there were no major changes in the exam pattern this year, except those in VARC and DILR.
Now, the list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. After that, interview letters will be sent to the shortlisted candidates directly. Selected candidates will have to show all the mark sheets and submit attested copies to prove his/her eligibility at the time of interview.
The CAT centre received around 113 objections across three sections and three shifts. Out of the 72 objections raised in the Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning section, two were accepted. There were no changes in the Verbal Ability and Reading
Comprehension and Quantitative Ability sections.
Out of the candidates who scored 100 percentile, 2 each were from Delhi, Maharashtra and Telangana and one each from Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh
A total of 90 non-IIM institutions will also use CAT 2022 scores this year for admission into their management programmes. The details of the non-IIM institutions that are registered with CAT 2022 is available at the CAT 2022 website.
CAT candidates get marks in percentile and not percentage. The Overall Scaled Score is the sum of the scaled scores of the candidate in the three sections. Percentile refers to the percentage of candidates who receive a scaled score less than or equal to the scaled score obtained by the candidate.
Step 1: Visit the official website – iimcat.ac.in
Step 2: Click on login button
Step 3: Enter credentials
Step 4: Click on submit to access the admit card
This is the fifth year in a row when no female candidate managed to score 100 percentile in the CAT exam. In 2021, a total of 9 candidates secured 100 percentile of which all were male students. In 2020, a total of 9 candidates had scored 100 percentile and all of them were male. In 2019, the female category topper had scored 99.89 percentile. Rounak Majumdar had aced CAT 2018 with 100 percentile with no female in the top spots. In 2017, 20 candidates had scored 100 percentile and the top 20 included female candidates.
99.99 percentile was scored by 22 people, out of which 16 were engineers and 6 were non-engineers. There was one female candidate out of the 22 candidates. She is an engineer.
According to the official notification, two questions from Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) section from shift 2 and shift 3 have been removed from the final evaluation as the questions were assessed to be ‘ambiguous’.
Around 2.22 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.55 lakhs registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 87%. Out of the 2.22 lakh candidates took the exam, 35% were females, 65% were males and 4 candidates represent transgender
Out of the 11 men wh topped the management entrance exam, 10 are non-engineers. Women who scored 99.99 percentile ad 99.98 percentile, all are from engineering academic background
As many as 11 candidates scored 100 percentile in the CAT 2022 of which all are male candidates. As many as 22 candidates secured 99.99 percentile of which only 1 woman candidate managed to score it
To download scorecard candidates have to visit the official website. On the homepage, click on result link. Enter required credentials and click on submit to view your score
IIM Bangalore today declared the results for CAT 2022 in record time. The exam was held on November 27 in a computer-based mode. Candidates can now download their scorecards at the official website - iimcat.ac.in