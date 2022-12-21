CAT 2022 Result LIVE Updates: IIM Bangalore declares results in record time

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022
By: Education Desk , Edited by Deeksha Teri
New Delhi | Updated: December 21, 2022 7:27:01 pm
IIM CAT Results 2022 LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore today announced the results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022. The results were declared in record time. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their result at the official CAT 2022 website — iimcat.ac.in.

IIM Bangalore had this week announced that two questions from two different shifts will not be considered for evaluation of this year’s entrance exam.

Also read |Engineers continue to dominate CAT toppers list

This year, the CAT 2022 exam was conducted on November 27 in a computer-based mode. The CAT 2022 exam was conducted in three slots — slot 1 of the exam was conducted from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, second slot was from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and slot 3 was held from 4:30 pm till 6:30 pm. Experts rated slot 3 (evening session) as slightly more difficult than slot 1 and 2. The Quantitative Ability section was rated as comparatively more difficult than last year and 2020, whereas VARC was rated easy to moderate. Also, there were no major changes in the exam pattern this year, except those in VARC and DILR.

Now, the list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. After that, interview letters will be sent to the shortlisted candidates directly. Selected candidates will have to show all the mark sheets and submit attested copies to prove his/her eligibility at the time of interview.

Live Blog

IIM CAT result 2022 LIVE Updates: From cut-off per section to toppers' interview, check details here

19:13 (IST)21 Dec 2022
CAT 2022: Out of 113 objections filed, 2 were accepted

The CAT centre received around 113 objections across three sections and three shifts. Out of the 72 objections raised in the Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning section, two were accepted. There were no changes in the Verbal Ability and Reading
Comprehension and Quantitative Ability sections.

19:01 (IST)21 Dec 2022
CAT 2022: Toppers are from these states

Out of the candidates who scored 100 percentile, 2 each were from Delhi, Maharashtra and Telangana and one each from Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh

18:44 (IST)21 Dec 2022
90 non-IIM institutions to use CAT 2022 scores this year

A total of 90 non-IIM institutions will also use CAT 2022 scores this year for admission into their management programmes. The details of the non-IIM institutions that are registered with CAT 2022 is available at the CAT 2022 website.

18:37 (IST)21 Dec 2022
CAT scores in percentile

CAT candidates get marks in percentile and not percentage. The Overall Scaled Score is the sum of the scaled scores of the candidate in the three sections. Percentile refers to the percentage of candidates who receive a scaled score less than or equal to the scaled score obtained by the candidate. 

18:31 (IST)21 Dec 2022
CAT 2022 Scorecard: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on login button

Step 3: Enter credentials

Step 4: Click on submit to access the admit card

18:26 (IST)21 Dec 2022
CAT 2022: No girl topper for the fifth consecutive year

This is the fifth year in a row when no female candidate managed to score 100 percentile in the CAT exam. In 2021, a total of 9 candidates secured 100 percentile of which all were male students. In 2020, a total of 9 candidates had scored 100 percentile and all of them were male. In 2019, the female category topper had scored 99.89 percentile. Rounak Majumdar had aced CAT 2018 with 100 percentile with no female in the top spots. In 2017, 20 candidates had scored 100 percentile and the top 20 included female candidates.

18:20 (IST)21 Dec 2022
CAT 2022 Result: 22 people scored 99.99 percentile

99.99 percentile was scored by 22 people, out of which 16 were engineers and 6 were non-engineers. There was one female candidate out of the 22 candidates. She is an engineer.

18:17 (IST)21 Dec 2022
CAT 2022 Result: Two questions dropped in final cut off calculation

According to the official notification, two questions from Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) section from shift 2 and shift 3 have been removed from the final evaluation as the questions were assessed to be ‘ambiguous’.

18:14 (IST)21 Dec 2022
CAT 2022: Around 2.20 lakh candidates appeared in exam

Around 2.22 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.55 lakhs registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 87%. Out of the 2.22 lakh candidates took the exam, 35% were females, 65% were males and 4 candidates represent transgender

18:11 (IST)21 Dec 2022
11 men top CAT 2022 of which 10 non-engineer

Out of the 11 men wh topped the management entrance exam, 10 are non-engineers. Women who scored 99.99 percentile ad 99.98 percentile, all are from engineering academic background

18:07 (IST)21 Dec 2022
CAT 2022 Result: 11 candidates score 100 percentile

As many as 11 candidates scored 100 percentile in the CAT 2022 of which all are male candidates. As many as 22 candidates secured 99.99 percentile of which only 1 woman candidate managed to score it

18:00 (IST)21 Dec 2022
IIM CAT 2022 scorecards now available at iimcat.ac.in
To download scorecard candidates have to visit the official website. On the homepage, click on result link. Enter required credentials and click on submit to view your score

17:55 (IST)21 Dec 2022
CAT 2022 Result declared

IIM Bangalore today declared the results for CAT 2022 in record time. The exam was held on November 27 in a computer-based mode. Candidates can now download their scorecards at the official website - iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2022: The list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs.

IIM CAT result 2020 LIVE Updates: Now, every IIM will release a shortlist based on the percentile, along with the cut-off. Then, the GD / PI process will begin, on the basis of which admissions will be finalised.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 05:51:09 pm
