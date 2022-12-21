CAT 2022 Result LIVE Updates: IIM Bangalore declares results in record time

IIM CAT Results 2022 LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore today announced the results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022. The results were declared in record time. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their result at the official CAT 2022 website — iimcat.ac.in.

IIM Bangalore had this week announced that two questions from two different shifts will not be considered for evaluation of this year’s entrance exam.

This year, the CAT 2022 exam was conducted on November 27 in a computer-based mode. The CAT 2022 exam was conducted in three slots — slot 1 of the exam was conducted from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, second slot was from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and slot 3 was held from 4:30 pm till 6:30 pm. Experts rated slot 3 (evening session) as slightly more difficult than slot 1 and 2. The Quantitative Ability section was rated as comparatively more difficult than last year and 2020, whereas VARC was rated easy to moderate. Also, there were no major changes in the exam pattern this year, except those in VARC and DILR.

Now, the list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. After that, interview letters will be sent to the shortlisted candidates directly. Selected candidates will have to show all the mark sheets and submit attested copies to prove his/her eligibility at the time of interview.