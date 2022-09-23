IIM CAT 2022: Application correction process begins

IIM CAT 2022: The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore has opened the correction window for IIM CAT 2022. The last date to make amendments in the application form is September 26 till 5 pm. Candidates can make the corrections at the official website– iimcat.ac.in

Candidates will only be allowed to change their photo, signature and preferred test city. The registration process commenced on August 4 and concluded on September 21.

IIM CAT 2022: How to make the corrections

Step 1: Go to the official website– iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link and enter your login id, password and security code

Step 3: Make the corrections and cross check the details

Step 4: Click on submit and confirm.

The Common Admission Test (CAT), 2022 will be conducted on November 27 in three sessions of two hours each. The three sessions will comprise quantitative ability, verbal ability and reading comprehension and data interpretation and logical thinking. The admit card will be available from October 27. The results will be declared around the second week of January 2023.

“CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 150 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference,” read the notification.

CAT is an annual national-level MBA entrance examination for admission to MBA/PGP courses of IIM and other Business schools in India that accept CAT scores.