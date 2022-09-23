scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

IIM CAT 2022: Application correction process begins

CAT 2022: The window opened today and will close on September 26 at 5 pm. Candidates can make the corrections on the official website– iimcat.ac.in

IIM Bangalore, IIM CAT, IIM, Indian Institute of Management,Candidates will only be allowed to change their photo, signature and preferred test city. (Image credit: pexels.com)

IIM CAT 2022: The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore has opened the correction window for IIM CAT 2022. The last date to make amendments in the application form is September 26 till 5 pm. Candidates can make the corrections at the official website– iimcat.ac.in

Read |FT B-School Rankings 2022: IIM Bangalore rated best MBA school in India, University of St Gallen tops internationally

Candidates will only be allowed to change their photo, signature and preferred test city. The registration process commenced on August 4 and concluded on September 21.

IIM CAT 2022: How to make the corrections

Step 1: Go to the official website– iimcat.ac.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...Premium
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
New account settlement system from October 1: what changesPremium
New account settlement system from October 1: what changes

Step 2: Click on the registration link and enter your login id, password and security code

Step 3: Make the corrections and cross check the details

Step 4: Click on submit and confirm.

The Common Admission Test (CAT), 2022 will be conducted on November 27 in three sessions of two hours each. The three sessions will comprise quantitative ability, verbal ability and reading comprehension and data interpretation and logical thinking. The admit card will be available from October 27. The results will be declared around the second week of January 2023.

“CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 150 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference,” read the notification.

CAT is an annual national-level MBA entrance examination for admission to MBA/PGP courses of IIM and other Business schools in India that accept CAT scores.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-09-2022 at 05:25:21 pm
Next Story

Irresistible deals, an all 5G portfolio, and a OnePlus 10R Prime Blue – OnePlus gets into festive mode

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement