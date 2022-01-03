CAT 2021 Result LIVE Updates: CAT 2021 results, 10 candidates achieve 100 percentile

IIM Ahmedabad has announced the Common Admission Test CAT 2021 results today. The exam was conducted on November 28, 2021. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result at the official website – iimcat.ac.in

Slot 1 of the exam was conducted from 8:30 am – 10:30 am, the timing for slot 2 was 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm, and slot 3 was held from 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm. Around 1.92 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.30 lakh registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 83 per cent this year.

CAT 2021 was conducted at 438 test centres across 156 cities in India. The duration of the test was of 120 minutes [160 minutes for persons with disability (PwD) category candidates].

IIM Ahemdabad had earlier released the CAT 2021 answer key and candidates were given a time period to submit an objection against any answer till December 11. The final result will be declared after considering the representations received from the candidates. The CAT 2021 score is valid only till December 31, 2022.