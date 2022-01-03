scorecardresearch
Monday, January 03, 2022
CAT 2021 Result LIVE Updates: CAT 2021 results, 10 candidates achieve 100 percentile

IIM CAT Result 2021 LIVE News, Direct Link to Scorecard, Cutoffs: Around 1.92 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.30 lakh registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 83 per cent this year.

Updated: January 3, 2022 5:24:57 pm
CAT Result 2021 direct link, CAT 2021 Result download linkCAT Result 2021 LIVE: The CAT 2021 score is valid only till December 31, 2022. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

IIM Ahmedabad has announced the  Common Admission Test CAT 2021 results today. The exam was conducted on November 28, 2021. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result at the official website – iimcat.ac.in

Slot 1 of the exam was conducted from 8:30 am – 10:30 am, the timing for slot 2 was 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm, and slot 3 was held from 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm. Around 1.92 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.30 lakh registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 83 per cent this year.

CAT 2021 was conducted at 438 test centres across 156 cities in India. The duration of the test was of 120 minutes [160 minutes for persons with disability (PwD) category candidates]. 

IIM Ahemdabad had earlier released the CAT 2021 answer key and candidates were given a time period to submit an objection against any answer till December 11. The final result will be declared after considering the representations received from the candidates. The CAT 2021 score is valid only till December 31, 2022.

CAT 2021 result at iimcat.ac.in: Check result, cut-off and toppers list

17:07 (IST)03 Jan 2022
How to check CAT 2021 scorecard

Candidates can now download their official CAT 2021 scorecards by logging into the 'CAT 2021 Score Card Download' section. To login, please use the same login Id and password that have been used while registering for CAT 2021

17:07 (IST)03 Jan 2022
CAT 2021 result out

IIM Ahmedabad has decalred CAT 2021 results at 5 pm Monday, January 3, 2022. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result at the official website – iimcat.ac.in

Based on the percentile in CAT result, MBA admission will be granted in IIMs and other B-schools. Each IIM will release a shortlist based on the percentile. It will also release the cut off. After the release, the GD / PI process will begin. Based on the performance on GD / PI and after the process, candidates will get admission.

