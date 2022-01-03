scorecardresearch
Monday, January 03, 2022
CAT 2021 result declared: 9 candidates secure 100 percentile, no female toppers

CAT 2021 result declared: A total of 9 candidates have secured 100 percentile of which all are male students. A total of 19 candidates (all male) have secured 99.99 percentiles.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: January 3, 2022 6:30:25 pm
CAT 2021 Result Time, CAT 2021 ResultCandidates who appeared in the exam can check the result at the official website – iimcat.ac.in

IIM Ahmedabad has released the CAT result 2021. The management entrance exam was conducted on November 28, 2021. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result at the official website – iimcat.ac.in

A total of 9 candidates have secured 100 percentile of which all are male students. A total of 19 candidates (all male) have secured 99.99 percentiles. Among the 100 percentile scorers, 7 belong to engineering academic background while 2 are from non-engineering stream. 

CAT 2021 was conducted at 438 test centres across 156 cities in India. The duration of the test was of 120 minutes [160 minutes for persons with disability (PwD) category candidates]. 

IIM CAT 2021 result: How to check scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website – iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on login button

Step 3: Enter credentials

Step 4: Click on submit to access the admit card

Around 1.92 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.30 lakhs registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 83%. Out of the 1.92 lakh candidates taken the exam, 35% were Females, 65% Males and 2 candidates represent Transgender. 

 

