IIM CAT 2021 registration date extended by a week

The last date to apply for Common Admission Test 2021 (CAT 2021) has been extended to September 22 (by 5 pm). The entrance test for admissions in IIMs and other prestigious MBA colleges will be held on November 28, 2021 in three sessions. The organising institute for CAT 2021 is IIM Ahmedabad. Candidates can apply online at iimcat.ac.in.

IIM Ahmedabad has this year introduced changes in eligibility criteria. Candidates with “promotion/pass” instead of “award of marks” certificates in any of the last two years of the bachelor’s programme can enter the “promotion or pass” option in the application form.

This will allow the applicant to complete and submit the CAT 2021 application form. This eligibility relaxation is also applicable to those final year students with an “award” of marks.

This exception is available only to applicants who are completing the bachelor’s degree this year or are in the final year bachelor’s programme (graduation years – 2021 and 2022).

The registration fee for SC, ST and PwD category candidates is Rs 1100 while it is Rs 2200 for all other categories of candidates. The students will be able to download the admit cards from October 27 onwards till November 28.

Last year, despite the pandemic, 83.5 per cent of candidates appeared for the entrance test.