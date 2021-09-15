scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Must Read

IIM CAT 2021 registration date extended by a week

CAT 2021: The entrance test for admissions in IIMs and other prestigious MBA colleges will be held on November 28, 2021 in three sessions

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
September 15, 2021 4:56:14 pm
iim cat registration, cat 2021 exam date, iimcat.ac.in, iim ahmdabad, iim admissions, cat 2021 application date, cat admit card, cat eligibility criteriaCAT 2021 will be conducted in test centres spread across around 158 test cities. (Photo credit: pixabay.com)

The last date to apply for Common Admission Test 2021 (CAT 2021) has been extended to September 22 (by 5 pm). The entrance test for admissions in IIMs and other prestigious MBA colleges will be held on November 28, 2021 in three sessions. The organising institute for CAT 2021 is IIM Ahmedabad. Candidates can apply online at iimcat.ac.in.

Read |IIM CAT 2021: These 7 errors you must not make during registration

IIM Ahmedabad has this year introduced changes in eligibility criteria. Candidates with “promotion/pass” instead of “award of marks” certificates in any of the last two years of the bachelor’s programme can enter the “promotion or pass” option in the application form.

This will allow the applicant to complete and submit the CAT 2021 application form. This eligibility relaxation is also applicable to those final year students with an “award” of marks.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

This exception is available only to applicants who are completing the bachelor’s degree this year or are in the final year bachelor’s programme (graduation years – 2021 and 2022).

Also read |CAT 2021: 10 effective tips to step-up your preparation and ace the exam

The registration fee for SC, ST and PwD category candidates is Rs 1100 while it is Rs 2200 for all other categories of candidates. The students will be able to download the admit cards from October 27 onwards till November 28.

Last year, despite the pandemic, 83.5 per cent of candidates appeared for the entrance test.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

  • RNG

    RNG

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 15: Latest News

Advertisement