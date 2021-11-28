scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, November 28, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

IIM CAT 2021 Live Updates: Check paper analysis, students’ reactions and expected cut-off

IIM CAT 2021 Live Updates: The exam will be held in three slots in computer-based mode. Slot 1 of the exam is from 8:30 am – 10:30 am, the timing for slot 2 is from 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm, and slot 3 will be held from 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
November 28, 2021 11:29:31 am
IIM Ahmedabad is conducting CAT 2021 today in three shift. (Graphic: Angshuman Maity)

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad is conducting the Common Admission Test (CAT) today. The exam will be held in three slots in computer-based mode. Slot 1 of the exam is from 8:30 am – 10:30 am, the timing for slot 2 is from 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm, and slot 3 will be held from 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm.

Candidates should report to the test centre according to the reporting time. The candidates had to report by 8:15 am for the morning session, 12:15 pm for the afternoon session and 4:15 pm for the evening session.

Read |CAT 2021 begins today, don’t miss these important exam day guidelines

Candidates should mandatorily carry the CAT 2021 admit card to the exam centre as they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without it. It should be printed on an A4 size sheet, preferably using a laser printer. The candidate’s photograph and signature should be clearly visible otherwise it would not be considered valid. A recent passport size photograph should be pasted on the admit card. The photograph should be the same as uploaded at the time of the application form.

Apart from the admit card, candidates also need to carry any one of the ID proofs such as a Aadhaar card, driving license, voter ID, passport, employer ID, college ID, PAN Card, etc. The self-declaration form should be downloaded while downloading the admit card as it is also needed at the exam hall.

Last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, around 83.5 per cent of candidates appeared for the b-school entrance exam, CAT 2020. Around 2.27 lakh candidates had applied to appear for the CAT this year.

Live Blog

IIM CAT 2021 Live Updates: Slot 1 exam ended at 10:30 am, check out the paper analysis

IIM Ahmedabad will conduct the CAT 2021 exam on November 28, 2021. File.

The common admission test (CAT) is a national management entrance test conducted by IIMs on a rotational basis. It is conducted for admission to the IIMs and the top b-schools of India. After the exam is over, various coaching institutes release analysis and CAT answer key. With the help of these, candidates can evaluate performance in the exam. The result of the exam is announced in the first week of January.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd