IIM CAT 2021 Live Updates: Check paper analysis, students’ reactions and expected cut-off

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad is conducting the Common Admission Test (CAT) today. The exam will be held in three slots in computer-based mode. Slot 1 of the exam is from 8:30 am – 10:30 am, the timing for slot 2 is from 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm, and slot 3 will be held from 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm.

Candidates should report to the test centre according to the reporting time. The candidates had to report by 8:15 am for the morning session, 12:15 pm for the afternoon session and 4:15 pm for the evening session.

Candidates should mandatorily carry the CAT 2021 admit card to the exam centre as they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without it. It should be printed on an A4 size sheet, preferably using a laser printer. The candidate’s photograph and signature should be clearly visible otherwise it would not be considered valid. A recent passport size photograph should be pasted on the admit card. The photograph should be the same as uploaded at the time of the application form.

Apart from the admit card, candidates also need to carry any one of the ID proofs such as a Aadhaar card, driving license, voter ID, passport, employer ID, college ID, PAN Card, etc. The self-declaration form should be downloaded while downloading the admit card as it is also needed at the exam hall.

Last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, around 83.5 per cent of candidates appeared for the b-school entrance exam, CAT 2020. Around 2.27 lakh candidates had applied to appear for the CAT this year.