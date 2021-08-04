scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 04, 2021
IIM CAT 2021: 7 mistakes you must not make during registration

IIM CAT 2021: Application form for CAT 2021 is available now. Candidates can apply from iimcat.ac.in.

Written by AglaSem | New Delhi |
August 4, 2021 10:48:30 am
IIM Ct 2021: The application form for CAT 2021 is available now. Candidates can apply at iimcat.ac.in.

IIM Ahmedabad is allowing candidates to apply for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) from August 04 to September 15, 2021. All the MBA aspirants, planning to take admission in the best B-Schools of India, must apply for CAT exam in the prescribed format. The CAT 2021 application form is only available at iimcat.ac.in and there is no other mode to submit the form. The application form for CAT 2021 is available now. Candidates can apply at iimcat.ac.in.

IIM-A will release the CAT 2021 admit card on October 27, 2021. But, it will only be issued to those candidates who will apply successfully. Hence, it is important that while filling the application form, candidates ensure that detail and images in the application are authentic and as specified.

Knowing how to apply is as important as knowing the CAT 2021 syllabus and exam pattern. Seven of the most common mistakes which candidates make in the CAT application form are given below. Those applying for CAT 2021 must take care of these while filling the form.

1. Upload images as prescribed: Incorrectly uploaded images are one of the biggest reasons due to which CAT application form might be rejected. In the form, candidates have to upload a photograph and signature. Both of these are to be uploaded as scanned images. The photo has to be uploaded as a passport size, with the dimension of 30mm X 45mm. The dimension of the signature should be 80mm X 35mm. Both of these are to be uploaded in .jpg or .jpeg and the file size should not be more than 80KB.

Candidates who belong to the EWS / NC-OBC / SC / ST / PwD category also need to upload a certificate. The certificates are available on the official website of CAT 2021. Candidates need to self-attest and scan it as a PDF document.

2. Cross-check every detail before final submission: IIM usually provides a form correction window. However, to be on the safe side, before hitting the submit button candidates must thoroughly cross-check all the details, including spelling of the name, e-mail id, number, etc.

3. Selecting test city wisely: In the application form of CAT 2021, candidates get the option to select 6 test cities. Candidates can only select a test city once. Candidates should carefully select all 6 options. It is advised that candidates enter the city options in the order of preference.

4. Correctly calculate the percentage: In the application form of CAT, under the Academic Qualifications section, candidates have to give an aggregate percentage column. Here, candidates have to enter an aggregate percentage in the respective exam. The percentage is to be entered as nnn.nn. Though there are 3 nnn before the point, but the candidates need to enter the percentage as given below:

Enter as 97.56% and not as 097.56

5. Selection of correct IIM programmes: In the application form, candidates also need to select IIM program. IIMs offers various courses like PGP, PGP-FABM, ePGP, PGP, PGP-ABM, PGP-SM, etc. However, not all the IIMs offer all the courses. Hence, make sure to select the correct courses, instead of randomly applying for IIMs.

6. Don’t pay the fee twice: At times, while applying, the fee is deducted from the bank but the receipt is not generated. When such happens, do not pay the fee twice. In this case, wait for a week. The amount should be credited back. However, if it is not credited, then contact the bank.

7. Fill form before the lapse of deadline: There is no need to fill the entire application form in one go. However, candidates must ensure that the form and the fee are submitted before the last date. This year, the registration will close at 5:00 pm, on September 15, 2021.

