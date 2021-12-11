IIM CAT 2021 answer key; last day to raise objections today

CAT Answer Key 2021 at iimcat.ac.in: IIM Ahmedabad had released CAT 2021 answer key along with the individual response sheets of candidates on December 9. The answer key and response sheet can be downloaded from the official website – iimcat.ac.in

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answers provided in the answer key were given a chance to raise an objection to that question. The last date to submit an objection is today i;e December 11 until 5 pm.

How to raise an objection for the CAT answer key

CAT 2021 aspirants who are not satisfied with any answers provided in the official answer key can use this process to raise the objection.

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Log in using the user ID and password.

Step 3: Click on the objection form available on the student dashboard.

Step 4: Select the question number, and add the relevant details.

Step 5: Upload images to support the objections and pay the objection fees.

Step 6: Click on submit.

The CAT 2021 result is expected to be announced in January 2022. The result will be announced after considering the objections received from the candidates. The answer key carries all the questions with their correct and incorrect options while the response sheet contains the candidate’s individual responses to a particular question. This can be used to calculate a tentative percentile.