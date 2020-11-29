CAT 2020 LIVE Updates: Slot 1 concludes, check candidates’ reactions, paper analysis

IIM CAT 2020 LIVE: Check candidates' reactions, paper analysis. Express photo by Partha Paul/ Representational

CAT 2020 Exam Analysis Live Updates: The Indian Institute of Management (Indore) Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) is being held today. A total of 2.27 lakh (2,27,835) had applied to appear for the entrance exam this year which are conducted at 156 test cities.

This year, there was a change in the exam pattern considering the COVID-19 scenario. The duration of CAT has been reduced from three to two hours. As per the sectional time duration of CAT, it has been reduced to 40 minutes from 60 minutes with each section, verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability- getting 40 minutes each.

For all MCQs, there would be negative marking while for other questions, no marks will be deducted for the wrong answers.

Last year, the candidates reviewed the paper as difficult, with questions from both quant and mathematics sections had higher difficulty level. The result was announced on January 4.