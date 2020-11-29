scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 29, 2020
CAT 2020 LIVE Updates: Slot 1 concludes, check candidates' reactions, paper analysis

CAT 2020 Slot 1 and 2 Exam Analysis Live Updates: A total of 2.27 lakh (2,27,835) candidates had applied to appear for CAT this year. Check candidates' reactions, paper analysis

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 29, 2020 10:38:02 am
CAT 2020IIM CAT 2020 LIVE: Check candidates' reactions, paper analysis.

CAT 2020 Exam Analysis Live Updates: The Indian Institute of Management (Indore) Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) is being held today. A total of 2.27 lakh (2,27,835) had applied to appear for the entrance exam this year which are conducted at 156 test cities.

This year, there was a change in the exam pattern considering the COVID-19 scenario. The duration of CAT has been reduced from three to two hours. As per the sectional time duration of CAT, it has been reduced to 40 minutes from 60 minutes with each section, verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability- getting 40 minutes each.

For all MCQs, there would be negative marking while for other questions, no marks will be deducted for the wrong answers.

Last year, the candidates reviewed the paper as difficult, with questions from both quant and mathematics sections had higher difficulty level. The result was announced on January 4.

IIM CAT 2020 paper analysis LIVE UPDATES: Check candidates' reactions, cut-off 

10:38 (IST)29 Nov 2020
Slot 1 ends, candidates' reactions

The slot 1 of Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) was concluded at 10:30 am. A total of 2.27 lakh had applied to appear for the entrance. Check candidates' reactions, paper analysis  

 

CAT 2020 IIM CAT 2020 LIVE: Check candidates' reactions, paper analysis.

IIM CAT 2020 paper analysis LIVE UPDATES: Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at various IIMs and other B-schools across the country. In case of any issue, candidates can get in touch with authorities through toll-free number – 1-800-209-0830 from 9 am to 6 pm or email at cathelpdesk@iimcat.ac.in. One can also call at 0495-2809219 from Monday to Friday, 9:30 am to 5:30 pm.

