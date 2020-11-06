IIM CAT 2020 mock test link activated

IIM CAT 2020 mock test link available at iimcat.ac.in. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

IIM CAT 2020: The online mock test link for the Indian Institute of Management (IIM Indore) Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) has been activated. A month before exam, the candidates who want to get familiarise with the exam pattern, can appear for the mock test series at iimcat.ac.in.

The CAT will be conducted on November 29. The entrance will be held in 156 cities across the country. Candidates will be given the option to select any four test cities in order of their preference.

Candidates can also practice mock test series by clicking here

IIM CAT 2020: How to prepare for mock test

Step 1: Visit the official website- -iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘mock test’ link

CAT 2020: Books to read, follow these workable strategy

Step 3: Click on ‘sign in’ tab then

Step 4: Mock test will appear on the screen

Step 5: Attempt it, and boost your preparation strategy

This year, there was a change in the exam pattern considering the COVID-19 scenario. The duration of the CAT exam has been reduced from three to two hours. As per the sectional time duration of CAT, it has been reduced to 40 minutes.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at various IIMs and other B-schools across the country.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd