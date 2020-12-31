IIM CAT 2020 final answer key released, results soon

IIM CAT 2020 answer key: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore has released the final answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2020). The final answer key is released after giving a window to raise objections against the preliminary answer key till December 11.

According to IIM Indore, “The panels of subject experts for CAT 2020 reviewed all the objections which were received during this window. After due deliberation and careful examination, the expert panels decided that there is no change in the answer key for Shift 1 and Shift 3 question papers. However, the answer key for one question (ID 48916812935) in the QA section in Shift 2 has been revised.”

The candidates can check and download the answer key through the website- iimcat.ac.in. The entrance was held on November 29.

IIM CAT answer key 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘candidate log-in’

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Answer key, question paper and response sheet will be in the dashboard, download.

Based on the final answer key, the CAT results are likely to be announced in the first week of January. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at various IIMs and other B-schools across the country