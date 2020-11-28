IIM CAT 2020: Dress code, important guidelines to follow

IIM CAT 2020 on Nov 29 (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representational)

IIM CAT 2020: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will hold the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 on November 29 in three sessions for admissions to B-schools across the country including IIMs. A total of 2,27,835 candidates had registered to appear for the exam from across the country. The exam will be computer-based and in English. It would consists of some multiple-choice questions. For all MCQs, there would be negative marking while for other questions, no marks will be deducted for the wrong answers. This year, the time duration has been revised to 120 minutes and 40 minutes for each section.

Since the exam will be held amid pandemic, special instructions including mask, sanitisers, and social distancing need to be followed. Here is a look at all the rules one must know before entering the exam centre –

Entry time: The first session will be held at 8:30 am, the second at 12:30 pm and the last will begin at 4:30 pm. Candidates need to reach exam centre in advance to allow time for frisking, verification, and staggered entry. Gates will be closed 15 minutes ahead of the exam, as per rules. Reporting time for the test centre is 7 am IST for the forenoon session, 11 am for the afternoon session, and 3 pm for the evening session.

Read | Common mistakes to avoid while attempting CAT 2020

Admit card: Candidates need to print the admit card on an A4-size paper, preferably using a laser printer — the admit card is valid only if the candidate’s photograph and signature images are legibly printed. Candidates need to cross-check all information mentioned at the admit card. They will also have to bring an original id proof along to the exam centre for verification. One can use the barcode printed on the admit card, to check the location of the exam lab from the barcode desk.

Dress Clcode: Socks, plain pullovers or sweaters/cardigans without any pockets are allowed inside the exam lab. There should be no jewellery or piece of metal as part of the clothing. Candidates with a metal implant, pacemaker, etc in their body, required to bring a supporting medical certificate of the same at the test centre. Further, shoes or other footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons are not allowed inside the exam lab.

Before exam formalities: After entry, candidates will have to register, go through frisking, document verification and an IRIS and photo registration. Exam will begin when invigilator would inform the candidates to log in to the console.

During exam: As soon as the candidates start answering a section, the clock would start. On completion of 40 minutes, the timer would reach zero, the current section would be autosubmitted and the candidate would be automatically moved to the next section. Candidates will be asked to return writing pad with all pages intact post completion of the exam. It will be given only once.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd