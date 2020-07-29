IIM CAT 2020 dates announced, registration process begins August 5

IIM CAT 2020 will be held on November 29. Representational image/ file IIM CAT 2020 will be held on November 29. Representational image/ file

IIM CAT 2020: The Comom Admission Test (CAT 2020) will be held on November 29, 2020. This year, the entrance exam will be conducted by Indian Institute of Indore. The online registration for CAT will start from August 5 to September 16, 2020.

CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 156 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any four test cities in order of their preference. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at various IIMs and other B-schools across the country.

The candidates must possess Bachelor’s degree with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent. The reserve category candidates — Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) — need to hold a minimum of 45 per cent marks from the recognised university.

The application fees for the candidates belong to the general category is Rs ₹2000, while for the reserved category SC, ST and PwD are Rs 1000.

The Common Admission Test 2020 (CAT 2020) is conducted by the IIMs to fill seats in their PGP programmes. The entrance exam’s scores are accepted by many B-schools including JNU.

