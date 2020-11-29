CAT 2020 analysis: Candidates review paper as ‘moderate’

Check paper analysis of CAT 2020. Representational image/ file

IIM CAT 2020: Around 2.27 lakh candidates are appearing in the Common Admission Test today that is being conducted at around 156 test cities across the country. The exams are being conducted in three slots — slot 1 (8:30- 10:30 am), slot 2 (12:30- 2:30 pm), and slot 3 (3:30- 5:30 pm).

The candidates of slot 1 rated the new CAT paper as moderate and balanced. Harshita Rai, a CAT aspirant said that it was a balanced paper, with VARC section a bit difficult. “The questions from VARC as usual was a lot tricky, including English, while sections like DILR, QA were easier than last year,” said Harshita. She is expecting around 90 percentile marks.

Another candidate Shreya Mukherjee said that apart from DILR section, others were balanced and easy. “There are in total 76 questions, with equal weightage to every sections, VARC- 26, QA- 26, DILR- 24. The difficulty level of the VARC section is high followed by DILR, while QA section is quite easy. The QA section consists of 10 questions from modern math, 8 from algebra, mensuration- 2, and rest arithmetic,” Shreya said.

Philip Thomas, product head, TIME Bangalore reviewed the paper as easy as compared to previous year. “The first section, VRC was as tough as last year while quants and verbal ability sections were comparatively easier. May be due to COVID, the sections were kept at a level where someone with a basic understanding could also solve a couple of questions. This could make the cut-off go higher. Section-wise, cut-off for verbal ability would remain the same while for rest two sections it could go higher than last year,” said TIME Bangalore head.

Abhishek Patil, CEO, Oliveboard reviewed the paper as moderate, with English section a bit tricky. “TITA questions were easy, and one should attempt them on priority. DILR part was easier among all and English consisted of tricky questions,” Abhishek said. Candidates can expect 99 percentile score varying from 46 to 48 marks, CEO Oliveboard said.

The analysis of slot 2, 3 will be followed. Candidates can check the detail analysis after 5:30 pm.

