IIM CAT 2020 application process ends today, here’s how to apply

IIM CAT 2020: The application process for Common Admission Test (CAT) – entrance exam for admission to top B schools across India including the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will be closing today at 5 pm. Those who wish to get admission in the postgraduate-level degree or diploma courses can apply at iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2020 is scheduled to be held on November 29. Admit with exam city, entry time and the venue among other details will be released on October 28, as per the official notice. This year, IIM-Indore is conducting the exam. CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 156 test cities. Those who have not yet applied can do so by following these steps –

IIM CAT 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Fill details, verify

Step 4: Fill form, upload documents

Step 5: Pay fee, submit

IIM CAT 2020: Fee

The application fees for the candidates belong to the general category is Rs 2000, while for the reserved category SC, ST and PwD will have to pay Rs 1000.

CAT 2020 exam will be divided into three sections — verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, quantitative ability. The time of conducting the exam has been reduced to 120 minutes. Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section. Tutorials to understand the format of the test will be available on the CAT website from October, as per the official statement.

