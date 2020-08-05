IIM CAT 2020: Application process begins today; check syllabus, paper pattern

IIM CAT 2020: The application process will be closed on September 16. Representational image/ file IIM CAT 2020: The application process will be closed on September 16. Representational image/ file

IIM CAT 2020: The application process for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) will begin from August 5. The candidates can apply through the official website- iimcat.ac.in. The registration process will be closed on September 16. IIM Indore will conduct the admission test on November 29.

CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 156 test cities. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at various IIMs and other top B-schools across the country.

The examination will be of 180 minutes and candidates will be allotted one hour for answering questions in each section. They will be restricted to switch from one section to another. The questions will be in three sections — Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Ability.

Eligibility criteria

The candidates must possess Bachelor’s degree with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent. The reserve category candidates — Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD), need to hold a minimum 45 per cent marks from the recognised university.

The application fees for the candidates belong to the general category is Rs ₹2000, while for the reserved category SC, ST and PwD are Rs 1000.

Syllabus

Verbal ability and reading comprehension

Grammar, Verbal Reasoning, Syllogisms, Sentence completion, Fill in the blanks, Jumbled paragraphs, Para Completion and inference, Foreign language words used in English, Contextual usage, Reading Comprehension, Sentence correction, Analogies, Different usage of same word, Idioms, Verbal Logic, Antonyms, One word substitution, parajumbles.

Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation

Blood Relations, Coding-Decoding, Proposition, Series, Direction Sense, Assumptions, Clocks and Calendars, Statements, Puzzles, Family Tree, Data Arrangement, Binary Logic, Venn Diagram, Syllogism, Sets, Data Structures, Seating Arrangement

Data interpretation

Tables, Casslets, Data Sufficiency, Line Graphs, Pie Charts, Bars

Quantitative Aptitude

Geometry, HCF and LCM, Trigonometry, Algebra, Averages, Partnership (Accounts), Profit & Loss, Time Speed and Distance, Mensuration, Surds and Indices, Quadratic and linear equations, Ratios and Proportion, Percentages, Surds and Indices, Geometric Progression, Inequalities, Number system, Work and time, Logarithms

Reservation

Around 15 per cent seats are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC), 7.5 per cent for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

27 per cent of the seats is reserved for other backward class (OBC) candidates and 10 per cent seats for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates.

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) is conducted by the IIMs to fill seats in their PGP programmes. The entrance exam’s scores are accepted by many B-schools including JNU.

