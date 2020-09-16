IIM CAT 2020 application deadline extended, here’s all you need to know

IIM CAT 2020 applications deadline extended (Express Photo By Amit Mehra / Representational image)

IIM CAT 2020: The IIM aspirants can now apply for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 till September 23 as the application deadline which was scheduled to be closed today (September 16) has been extended. Interested candidates who have yet not applied can do so by September 23 till 5 pm at iimcat.ac.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on November 29.

“In response to disruptions caused by COVID during the Common Admission Test 2020 (CAT 2020) registration period and the continuing difficulty faced by candidates in procuring the documentation necessary for timely registration, the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have decided to extend the CAT 2020 registration deadline to September 23,” the IIM-Indore – exam organising institute said in an official statement.

IIM CAT 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘register’

Step 3: Fill the details, verify

Step 4: Fill form, upload the image

Step 5: Pay fee, submit

IIM CAT 2020: Fee

The application fees for the candidates belong to the general category is Rs 2000, while for the reserved category SC, ST and PwD are Rs 1000.

CAT 2020 will be held in three sessions. The exam will be held for 120 minutes. It will have three sections – verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability. Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions.

“The relevant sections of the CAT website will be updated by September 20, 2020 (Sunday) to reflect changes as per the above announcements and the candidates are advised to check it regularly for further details,” the official notice read.

In CAT 2019, at least 10 candidates scored a perfect 100 percentile. All the candidates were male and from the engineering/technology background. Of these candidates, six were from the IITs, two candidates from the NITs, and 1 candidate from Jadavpur University.

