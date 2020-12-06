IIM CAT 2020 answer key release date and time

CAT answer key 2020 will be available at iimcat.ac.in. File

IIM CAT answer key 2020: The answer key and response sheet for the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) will be released on December 8. The candidates will also be provided options to raise objections on answer key from December 8 to 11. “The objection management tab for CAT 2020 will be active from 10 am on December 8 till 5 pm on December 11, 2020. Candidates will be able to see the answer key as well as their individual responses to questions during this duration,” the notification mentioned. The candidates can check and download the answer key through the website- iimcat.ac.in.

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, around 2 lakh candidates appeared in the entrance test this year and the attendance registered was 83.5 per cent, Himanshu Rai, IIM-Indore director said. The CAT paper was reviewed as moderate and balanced. Abhishek Patil, CEO, Oliveboard said, “TITA questions were easy, and one should attempt them on priority. DILR part was easier among all and English consisted of tricky questions.” Candidates can expect a 99 percentile score varying from 46 to 48 marks, the CEO said.

IIM CAT answer key 2020: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘candidate log-in’

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Answer key, question paper and response sheet will be in the dashboard, download.

Based on the final answer key, the CAT results are likely to be announced in the first week of January. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at various IIMs and other B-schools across the country.

