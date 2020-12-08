IIM CAT 2020 answer key released, here’s how to raise objections

CAT answer key 2020 available at iimcat.ac.in

IIM CAT 2020 answer key: The Indian Institute of Management, Indore has released the answer key and response sheet for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2020). The online window to raise objections on answer key is open now, and candidates can do it till December 11. The candidates can check and download the answer key through the website- iimcat.ac.in. This year amid pandemic, around 2 lakh candidates appeared in the entrance test on November 29.

IIM CAT answer key 2020: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘candidate log-in’

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Answer key, question paper and response sheet will be in the dashboard, download.

Based on the final answer key, the CAT results are likely to be announced in the first week of January. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at various IIMs and other B-schools across the country.

