IIM CAT 2020: What are the section-wise best books to prepare for B-school entrance

IIM CAT 2020: Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) Indore is going to conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 on November 29. Registered candidates can download CAT admit card 2020 from October 28.

In September, IIM-Indore issued a press release for the Common Admission Test, announcing certain important changes in the exam. This includes a decrease in the time duration of the CAT and the number of sessions of the exam. It also made clear that for each section, candidates will get 40 minutes and one cannot shuffle between the sections.

There will be three sections in the exam — Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). The total number of questions in the paper will be 100. The questions will be of (MCQs) and Type in The Answer (TITA) type.

With limited time and the same number of questions, it is important for candidates to increase their speed and accuracy. The mock test of CAT is the best resource to improve both. However, one cannot solve questions without understanding the concepts. Hence, here are the most recommended books for CAT 2020.

Candidates can prepare for the QA section by following NCERT mathematics textbooks of classes 6-10 to clear their basics. ‘How to prepare for Quantitative Aptitude for CAT’ by Arun Sharma, ‘Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations’ by Abhijit Gupta, ‘Quantitative Aptitude Quantum CAT’ by Sarvesh Verma are the preparatory books that candidates must refer to score maximum marks in the QA section. ‘Quantitative Aptitude for CAT’ by Nishit Sinha is another book that CAT 2020 aspirants can refer to.

The VARC section is completely dependent on the candidate’s efficiency in rapid-reading and understanding of the English language. Reading books of different genres can help students comprehend the central idea of each author. ‘High School Grammar and Composition’ by Wren and Martin and ‘Word Power Made Easy’ by Norman Lewis are two books that can help in understanding various English grammar concepts and rules. ‘How to Prepare for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension for the CAT’ by Arun Sharma and Meenakshi Upadhyay is an apt book for candidates who want to brush up their VARC section by solving mock tests and practice questions.

DILR is a tricky and unpredictable section in the CAT examination. Every year, IIMs introduce a new concept in this section and hence, it becomes difficult to understand the exact CAT syllabus for this particular section.

Still, candidates can refer to books like ‘How to Prepare for Logical Reasoning for CAT’ by Arun Sharma, ‘How to Prepare for Data Interpretation for CAT’ by Arun Sharma, ‘Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation for the CAT’ by Nishit Sinha and ‘A Modern Approach to Logical Reasoning by R.S. Agarwal’.

For admission in the IIMs, students have to appear in CAT 2020. The candidates who qualify for the national level online exam can then apply for admission in the IIMs and appear for GD, PI, and WAT rounds as applicable. Final admission is based on the CAT score, GD / PI, WAT, academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience, gender, and academic diversity, etc.

