IIM CAT 2020 admit card to release tomorrow, here’s how to download

CAT Admit Card 2020: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will release the admit card or e-call letter for the Common Admission Test (CAT) on October 28 at its website, iimcat.ac.in. As per a notice posted on the official website, “CAT admit card download begins at 5 pm.”

The candidates who have registered to appear in the B-school entrance exam can download the hall ticket through the website- iimcat.ac.in. The exam will be held on November 29 in test centres spread across around 156 test cities.

IIM CAT 2020: How to download hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter user id and password

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The exam will be of 180 minutes and candidates will be allotted 60 minutes for answering questions in each section. Candidates will be restricted from switching from one section to another during the exam. The questions will be in three sections – verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, quantitative ability.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at various IIMs and other B-schools across the country.

