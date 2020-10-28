IIM CAT 2020: How to prepare for B-school entrance in 30 days?

Preparation hacks to crack CAT. Image source: aglasem.com

IIM CAT 2020: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will conduct the Common Admission Test, CAT on November 29. Candidates can download CAT admit card from iimcat.ac.in. Here are some tips that can help the aspirants to prepare better for the B-school entrance test.

Give mock tests daily: This year, candidates will only get two hours for the exam. Hence, to crack it, candidates need speed and accuracy. The best medium to improve both is taking mock tests. Target at least one CAT mock test per day.

READ | What are the section-wise best books to prepare for CAT 2020

Previous year papers: CAT previous year papers are really helpful for mapping out the most important topics asked in the exam. The candidates can revise those chapters in a better way in the last 20 days. Also with the help of the previous year’s papers, candidates can understand the pattern of the exam in a better way.

Train the body for the 3-hour session: Candidates have to train their body and mind to be at its most effective state during the two hours time slots of the national level entrance exam. Every week, candidates should have at least one full length CAT mock test and take it at the same time which is allocated CAT time slots.

READ | Why is CAT 2020 registration lowest since 2016?

Avoid starting anything new from the scratch: The candidates should not start anything entirely in the last few days. This can lead to time waste or may also cause anxiety among the candidates.

Focus on giving 100 per cent and not scoring 100 percentile: The candidates should not worry about the result before the exam. Before the exam, the candidates must only focus on attempting maximum questions in the exam with 100 per cent accuracy. Chasing the 100 percentile is a waste if the performance is not 100 per cent. Therefore, focus on preparation only.

Regular revisions: The candidates must also make sure that they are revising all the basic concepts at the end of every week.

CAT can be surprising, be ready: Since IIMs have never prescribed a syllabus for CAT, there can be unexpected questions in the exam. A CAT aspirant must be mentally prepared to be face-to-face with some surprises in the exam, especially in the Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning section.

Read articles, books, magazines, etc, regularly: This is highly recommended that the aspirants of CAT read articles, good fiction / non-fiction books, and magazines. This helps improve the RC and VA section immensely. Dedicate at least one hour to reading any literature or good articles online or offline.

Stay focused: Exhaustion can be a big cause that can lead to a lack of focus. Thus, the candidates must keep their minds ready and re-energise. For this, candidates can do meditation, take small breaks, and talk to friends and family. For CAT, the mind of the candidates must be at its optimum performance state, there are a lot of logical questions and some can be very tricky.

Common Admission Test is a national level entrance that is conducted by one of the IIMs to offer admission into MBA / PGP courses. CAT is a computer-based test. It consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and type in the answer type questions (TITA). It has questions from topics like Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), Verbal Ability, and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Quantitative Aptitude.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd