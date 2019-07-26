IIM CAT 2019 to be held on November 24, notification to release on July 28

CAT 2019: Indian Institutes of Management (IIM Kozhikode) will announce the notification for the Common Admission Test 2019 (CAT 2019) on Sunday, July 28. The examination will be conducted on November 24 in two sessions across 156 cities in the country.

The online application process for CAT will be held from August 7 to September 18, 2019.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at various IIMs across the country.

The Common Admission Test 2018 (CAT 2019) is conducted by the IIMs to fill seats in their PGP programmes. The entrance exam’s scores are accepted by many B-schools including JNU.

In CAT 2016 all the top 20 candidates were male and engineers, however, in CAT 2017, the top 20 list contains two female candidates and three non-engineers. While the overall number of applications decreased, however there was an increase of 1.16 per cent in female applicants (78,009). Moreover, the number of candidates under the transgender category had also gone up with 31 applications; it was 22 last year.