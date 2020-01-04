IIM CAT 2019 result today LIVE updates: How to check score card, cut-off, next round details

IIM CAT 2019 result LIVE update: Result at iimcat.ac.in. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/ Representational image) IIM CAT 2019 result LIVE update: Result at iimcat.ac.in. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/ Representational image)

IIM CAT 2019 result LIVE updates: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will release the result for the Common Admission Test (CAT) today – January 3 at 5 pm, as per the official notification. The result will be out at the official website, iimcat.ac.in. CAT score is valid for three years and is used for admission to B-schools including the IIMs.

Last year, SMSes were also sent to candidates informing them of their overall percentiles. The same is expected this year too. For admission to IIMs, candidates will have to wait for the respective institute to release their cut-off score. Those who match the cut-off will be called for interview. IIM admission criteria is different than over 100 other institutions also which enrol through CAT score.

The CAT 2019 exam was conducted on November 24, 2019 at 376 test centres spread across 156 cities and the answer keys were released on November 29, 2019. The overall applications have witnessed a rise of nearly 3,000 from last year as a total of 2,44,169 candidates applied this year against 2.41 lakh last year.