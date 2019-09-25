IIM CAT 2019 registration to close today: Know how to apply

IIM CAT 2019 registration: The Indian Institutes of Management-Kozhikode will close the registration today for Common Admission Test (CAT) today. All those applicants who have not submitted their online application can do so at iimcat.ac.in. CAT 2019 application process was extended last week to accommodate students who missed out due to unseasonal rains and floods in several states.

Advertising

IIM Kozhikode is the CAT 2019 conducting body. It will be held on November 24 in two sessions spread across 374 centres in 156 cities. Over two lakh candidates appear for the entrance examination every year. Those who crack CAT are eligible to seek admission in IIMs and other B-schools. The admission process of each IIM is separate and after qualifying CAT, a candidate has to apply separately.

In CAT 2019 application form, candidates can give an option of four cities in order of preference as their exam centre. The duration of the test will be 180 minutes. There will be three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability.

Read | IIMs see a rise in women students this year

Advertising

CAT 2019: Eligibility criteria

The candidates must possess Bachelor’s degree with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent. The reserve category candidates — Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) — need to hold a minimum of 45 per cent marks from the recognised university.

Application fees

The application fees for the candidates belong to the general category is Rs 1900, while for the reserved category SC, ST and PwD are Rs 950.

IIM CAT 2019: Exam cities

Port Blair, Ahmednagar, Rohtak, Simla, Nashik, Nellore, Sonipat, Kolhapur, Kurnool, Tirupati, Jammu, Solapur, Vijaywada, Dhanbad, Amravati, Visakhapatnam, Jamshedpur, Aurangabad, Chittoor, Ranchi, Jalgaon, Itanagar, Bangalore, Kolhapur, Dibrugarh, Belgaum, Mumbai, Guwahati, Bidar, Nagpur, Silchar, Chikballapur, Nanded, Aurangabad, Davanagere, Nashik, Gaya, Hassan, Pune, Muzaffarpur, Kolar, Ratnagiri, Patna, Mandya, Satara, Chandigarh, Mangalore, Solapur, Bhilai, Mysore, Shillong, Raipur, Ramnagara, Balasore, New Delhi, Shimoga, Berhampur, Madgaon, Tumkur, Bhubaneswar, Verna, Udupi, Cuttack, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Sambalpur, Anand, Kasargod, Rourkela, Gandhinagar, Puducherry, Kollam, Rajkot, Kozhikode, Fatehgarh Sahib, Surat, Malappuram, Jalandhar, Vadodara, Thrissur, Khanna, Ambala, Trivandrum, Ludhiana, Bahadurgarh, Bhopal, Mohali, Faridabad, Gwalior, Pathankot, Gurugram, Indore, Patiala, Palwal, Jabalpur, Phagwara, Panipat, Sagar, Ropar, Sangrur, Madurai, Bareilly, Ajmer, Namakkal, Ghaziabad, Alwar, Thanjavur, Gorakhpur, Jaipur, Tiruchirappalli, Greater Noida, Jodhpur, Tirunelvelli, Kanpur, Kota, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Sikar, Karim Nagar, Mathura, Udaipur, Khammam, Meerut, Chennai, Agra, Noida, Coimbatore, Allahabad, Varanasi, Dehradun, Burdwan, Durgapur, Roorkee, Hooghly, Kalyani, Asansol, Howrah, Kolkata, Siliguri