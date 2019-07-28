IIM CAT 2019 notification released, registration begins from August 7

IIM CAT 2019: Indian Institutes of Management (IIM Kozhikode) has released the notification for the Common Admission Test 2019 (CAT 2019) on Sunday, July 28. The examination will be conducted on November 24 in two sessions across 156 cities in the country.

The online application process for CAT will begin from August 7 and will be continued till September 18, 2019. The candidates can apply through the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at various IIMs across the country.

IIM CAT 2019: Exam pattern

The examination will be of 180 minutes and candidates will be allotted sixty minutes for answering questions in each section and they will be restricted to switch from one section to another. The questions will be in three sections, A. Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, B. Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, C. Quantitative Ability.

CAT 2019: Eligibility criteria

The candidates must possess Bachelor’s degree with atleast 50 per cent marks or equivalent.

The reserve category candidates- Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD), need to hold a minimum 45 per cent marks from the recognised university.

Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree may also apply

Reservation

Around 15 per cent seats are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC), 7.5 per cent for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

27 per cent of the seats is reserved for other backward class (OBC) candidates and 10 per cent seats for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates.

Application fees

The application fees for the candidates belong to general category is Rs 1900, while for the reserved category- SC, ST and PwD is Rs 950.

IIM CAT 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online application: August 7

Last day to apply online: September 18

Download of admit card: October 23 to November 24

Exam: November 24, 2019

Result declaration: Second week of January 2020

The Common Admission Test 2019 (CAT 2019) is conducted by the IIMs to fill seats in their PGP programmes. The entrance exam’s scores are accepted by many B-schools including JNU.

In CAT 2016 all the top 20 candidates were male and engineers, however, in CAT 2017, the top 20 list contains two female candidates and three non-engineers. While the overall number of applications decreased, however there was an increase of 1.16 per cent in female applicants (78,009). Moreover, the number of candidates under the transgender category had also gone up with 31 applications; it was 22 last year.