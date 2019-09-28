IIM CAT 2019 correction window open: Check how to make changes in the application form

IIM CAT 2019: The candidates who have applied for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 can now edit their photograph and signature till September 30, 5 pm. The window will be open at the official website iimcat.ac.in.

Advertising

The photograph and signature would also be displayed on the admit card or hall ticket. In case of the wrong image on the admit card, candidates will bot be allowed to appear for the exam. The CAT 2019 will be held on November 24. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to IIMs after interview rounds.

In Video | CAT 2018 toppers and their Inspiring Stories

IIM CAT 2019: How to make corrections

Step 1: Visit the official website, iimcat.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘existing user’ and log-in using credentials

Step 3: Click on the edit option and change the image or signature, if needed

Step 4: Click on save and submit

Candidates who have entered their basic credentials including spelling of their name, date of birth, email id or mobile phone number will not be allowed to make any changes in the said categories.

Advertising

IIM CAT 2019: Exam pattern

The examination will be of 180 minutes and candidates will be allotted sixty minutes for answering questions in each section and they will be restricted to switch from one section to another. The questions will be in three sections, A. Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, B. Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, C. Quantitative Ability.

This year, Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will be conducting the exam. Apart from IIMs, the CAT score is valid for admission in other institutes like MICA as well.

Over two lakh candidates appear for the entrance examination every year. The IIM CAT 2019 will be conducted a.cross 374 centres in 156 cities.