IIM-CAT 2019 application process to close tomorrow, check percentile calculation method

The registration for the Common Admission Test 2019 (CAT) will be closed on September 18. The entrance examination will be conducted on November 24 in two sessions across 156 cities in the country. This year, Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is the exam convener. The candidates can apply through the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at various IIMs across the country. CAT score is valid for admission in other institutes like MICA as well.

CAT 2019: Eligibility criteria

The candidates must possess Bachelor’s degree with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent. The reserve category candidates — Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) — need to hold a minimum of 45 per cent marks from the recognised university.

Steps for calculation of percentile score for CAT 2019

IIM-Kozhikode has taken the quantitative ability section as an example to showcase the process that needs to be followed for percentile score calculation. For overall score, a similar process will be followed for other sections.

Step 1: First calculate the total number of candidates (N) who will appear in both the sessions of the exam

Step 2: Now assign a rank ( r ) to all the candidates based on the scaled score that they have obtained in the quantitative ability section. If two or more candidates obtain the same scaled score in the quantitative ability section, then in such a case same rank will be awarded to the candidates.

Step 3:

Step 4 – The aspirant has to round off the calculated percentile score of a candidate upto two decimal points. All percentile scores which are greater than or equal to 99.995 will be rounded off to 100 and those which are greater than or equal to 99.985 but less than 99.995 will be rounded off to 99.99