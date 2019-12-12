CAT 2019: Answer key remains unchanged, result expected by second week of January

The CAT 2019 exam was conducted on November 24, 2019 at 376 test centres spread across 156 cities and the answer keys were released on November 29, 2019. (Representational Image) The CAT 2019 exam was conducted on November 24, 2019 at 376 test centres spread across 156 cities and the answer keys were released on November 29, 2019. (Representational Image)

CAT 2019: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode had released the preliminary answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT) at its official website-iimcat.ac.in on November 29. Objections were received and according to an update on the website, the answer keys remained unchanged.

The official website states that the objections received against questions in CAT 2019 were “examined by expert panels and the answer key has remained unchanged after careful examination by experts.”

The CAT 2019 exam was conducted on November 24, 2019 at 376 test centres spread across 156 cities and the answer keys were released on November 29, 2019.

CAT 2019: How to check answer key

Candidates can check the answer key by logging in the official website using their user ID and password.

The CAT results2019 are expected to be declared by the second week of January 2020 and CAT 2019 score will be valid till December 31, 2020.

Based on the CAT score, candidates will be provided admission to B-schools like Indian Institute of Management, Delhi University (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). After the results are declared, various IIMs will release the subsequent process for the selection. More than 100 non-IIM institutions also use CAT score for admission to their management programmes.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd