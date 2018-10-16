IIM CAT 2018 tutorial to release tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in, check paper pattern

IIM CAT 2018: The exam tutorial will explain the paper pattern, and the corresponding format of answers. (Image source: pixabay.com) IIM CAT 2018: The exam tutorial will explain the paper pattern, and the corresponding format of answers. (Image source: pixabay.com)

IIM CAT 2018: Just a month before the Common Admission Test (CAT) exam, Indian Institute of Management (IIM Kolkata) will release the tutorial on Wednesday, October 17. The exam tutorial will explain the paper pattern and the corresponding format of answers. CAT 2018 is scheduled to be held on November 25, and the admit card is available to download from October 24. The duration of the examination is 180 minutes.

There will be three sections:

Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Section III: Quantitative Ability

IIM CAT 2018: Exam pattern

The examination will be of 180 minutes and candidates will be allotted sixty minutes for answering questions in each section and they will be restricted to switch from one section to another. The questions will be in three sections, A. Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, B. Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, C. Quantitative Ability.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at various IIMs across the country. The results for the CAT are usually released in the second week of January.

